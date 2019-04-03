Deere & Company (DE) Shares Bought by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9,769.2% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 678,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,153,000 after buying an additional 222,122 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,116,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Bank of America cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. DZ Bank cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Argus boosted their price target on Deere & Company to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, OTR Global raised Deere & Company to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.73.

NYSE:DE traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.34. The stock had a trading volume of 63,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $167.82. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.22). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John C. May II sold 11,661 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total value of $1,868,208.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,930,586.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

