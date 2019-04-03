DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0904 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This is an increase from DE ENHANCED GLB/COM’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

DE ENHANCED GLB/COM has increased its dividend by an average of 14.6% annually over the last three years.

Get DE ENHANCED GLB/COM alerts:

NYSE DEX traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. 36,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,822. DE ENHANCED GLB/COM has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $12.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/de-enhanced-glb-com-dex-increases-dividend-to-0-09-per-share.html.

About DE ENHANCED GLB/COM

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for DE ENHANCED GLB/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DE ENHANCED GLB/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.