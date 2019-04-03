Darcrus Price Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (DAR)

Darcrus (CURRENCY:DAR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, Darcrus has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Darcrus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0735 or 0.00001465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Darcrus has a total market cap of $999,482.00 and $0.00 worth of Darcrus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Darcrus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00384539 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020125 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.29 or 0.01840342 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00244665 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Darcrus Profile

Darcrus was first traded on December 12th, 2016. Darcrus’ total supply is 13,600,388 tokens. The official website for Darcrus is darcr.us . Darcrus’ official Twitter account is @darcrus

Darcrus Token Trading

Darcrus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Darcrus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Darcrus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Darcrus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Darcrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Darcrus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.