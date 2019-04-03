DAPPSTER Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last Week (DLISK)

DAPPSTER (CURRENCY:DLISK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One DAPPSTER coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DAPPSTER has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. DAPPSTER has a total market capitalization of $37,879.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of DAPPSTER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019529 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00024255 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

DAPPSTER Coin Profile

DAPPSTER (CRYPTO:DLISK) uses the hashing algorithm. DAPPSTER’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DAPPSTER is dlisk.com . DAPPSTER’s official Twitter account is @Dlisk_promo and its Facebook page is accessible here

DAPPSTER Coin Trading

DAPPSTER can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPPSTER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPPSTER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPPSTER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

