Daimler (DAI) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €59.41 ($69.08).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €55.40 ($64.42) on Tuesday. Daimler has a 12-month low of €44.51 ($51.76) and a 12-month high of €69.77 ($81.13). The company has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.