DAEX (DAX) Price Hits $0.0073 on Major Exchanges

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, DAEX has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $1.99 million worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $801.65 or 0.15214525 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00053845 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000260 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00010622 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

