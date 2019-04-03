D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,863.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 3,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $120,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $361,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,666 shares of company stock worth $497,652 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D. R. Horton stock opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52 week low of $32.39 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. D. R. Horton’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHI. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities set a $44.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded D. R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.53.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

