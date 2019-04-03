D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (BSIG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,406 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.21% of Brightsphere Investment Group worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. Caz Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 27.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the third quarter worth $379,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $436,000. 0.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Aidan J. Riordan sold 3,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $53,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Paulson acquired 14,790,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $206,321,030.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 22,792,535 shares of company stock worth $317,725,199 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $16.34.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 141.96% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 price target on Brightsphere Investment Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightsphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brightsphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.25 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered Brightsphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $16.00 price target on Brightsphere Investment Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

