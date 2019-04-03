D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,940 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8,600.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 30,360 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 3,312,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after buying an additional 501,207 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 167,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 15,457 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 168.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $7.85.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.16% and a negative net margin of 8,856.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

