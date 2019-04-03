D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE:HIVE) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 790,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,242 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aerohive Networks were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Aerohive Networks by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 299,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Aerohive Networks by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 181,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Aerohive Networks by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 247,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 47,122 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerohive Networks by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 91,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 38,726 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerohive Networks by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 45,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

HIVE stock opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. Aerohive Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.18.

Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Aerohive Networks had a negative return on equity of 78.97% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $38.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aerohive Networks Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HIVE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerohive Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aerohive Networks in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aerohive Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

In related news, VP Stephen Debenham sold 12,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total transaction of $61,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 289,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,933.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alan Amrod sold 40,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $176,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,470.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,306 shares of company stock worth $240,426. 26.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aerohive Networks

Aerohive Networks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services.

