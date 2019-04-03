CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,879 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Lloyd A. Rowland bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $92,970.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 9,979 shares in the company, valued at $103,083.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright set a $34.00 price target on CytomX Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.28.

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $479.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.68. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $30.73.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $11.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 142.19% and a negative return on equity of 89.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 anti-cancer target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel tumor antigen; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

