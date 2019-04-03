CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. HC Wainwright set a $34.00 target price on CytomX Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on CytomX Therapeutics to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.28.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CTMX stock opened at $10.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $479.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.68. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $30.73.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $11.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.22% and a negative net margin of 142.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Lloyd A. Rowland acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $92,970.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,083.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 52,736 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $681,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,720,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 376.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 anti-cancer target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel tumor antigen; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.