Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) will announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cypress Semiconductor’s earnings. Cypress Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cypress Semiconductor.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $604.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.72 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CY shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cypress Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.68.

In related news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $45,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,979 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,221.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $55,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $585,532. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CY. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Semiconductor stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,121,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,107. Cypress Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

