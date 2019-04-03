CX Institutional Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

CX Institutional raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 483.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,724 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Beacon Wealthcare Inc grew its position in Apple by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc now owns 1,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1.8% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,842 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. BidaskClub cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $220.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $228.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Apple to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.80.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $194.02 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.01. Apple had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $84.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.07 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $255,086.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,317,978.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

