CX Institutional Invests $3.70 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 1,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.61. 157,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,431,059. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.60 and a one year high of $107.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2179 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

