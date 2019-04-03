CX Institutional Has $11.46 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,768 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VV. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,020,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $831,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VV traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,505. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $107.34 and a one year high of $135.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.7583 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

