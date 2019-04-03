CX Institutional Acquires 107,084 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 306.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,084 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.3% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $64,939,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $802,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 124.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 13,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $472,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.30. 2,526,895 shares of the stock were exchanged.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/cx-institutional-acquires-107084-shares-of-jpmorgan-ultra-short-income-etf-jpst.html.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.