Cronos Group Inc (CRON) Holdings Raised by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) by 544.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 388,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328,479 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. Cronos Group Inc has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.25 and a beta of 4.23.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 120.65%. The business had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 million. Analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. GMP Securities cut shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight Capital cut shares of Cronos Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.70.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

