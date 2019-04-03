Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) a €21.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €21.00 ($24.42) target price by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.97% from the company’s current price.

G1A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Commerzbank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €24.22 ($28.16).

ETR:G1A opened at €24.13 ($28.06) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.42. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 52-week high of €35.08 ($40.79).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

