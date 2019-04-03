Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,665,112 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,199 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.09% of Credicorp worth $369,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 716.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $243.10 on Wednesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $207.41 and a twelve month high of $252.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.37). Credicorp had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners.

