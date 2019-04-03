Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lowered its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,154 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC owned about 0.17% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

SYBT stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.61. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $788.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.42. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $41.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $41.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.32%.

In other news, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 2,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $100,017.15. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 142,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,972,475.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy C. Thompson sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $108,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 991 shares of company stock worth $34,223. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, FIG Partners downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

