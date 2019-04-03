CorVel Co. (CRVL) Major Shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc Sells 5,405 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 5,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $352,351.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,874,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,168,603.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Monday, April 1st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,655 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $434,305.30.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,804 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $117,350.20.

On Thursday, March 21st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 5,251 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $343,310.38.

On Monday, March 18th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,852 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $453,602.40.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 2,954 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $192,364.48.

On Thursday, March 14th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 16,035 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $1,056,065.10.

On Thursday, February 14th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 27,513 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $1,807,604.10.

On Friday, January 25th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 484 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $31,479.36.

On Friday, January 18th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 100 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $6,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $65.47 on Wednesday. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $48.25 and a twelve month high of $70.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.69.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $146.08 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,298,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the third quarter worth approximately $3,739,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 380.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 38,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 994,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,945,000 after purchasing an additional 22,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 994,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,945,000 after purchasing an additional 22,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/corvel-co-crvl-major-shareholder-corstar-holdings-inc-sells-5405-shares-of-stock.html.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.