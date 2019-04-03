Corrado Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Corrado Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,684 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises about 2.1% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 102.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBA traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.84. 16,941,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,511,005. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $54.48 and a 52-week high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.06). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $34.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

