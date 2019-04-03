Corrado Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (GENC)

Corrado Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GENC. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 747,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after buying an additional 30,093 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,458,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after buying an additional 181,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. 44.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,996. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.69.

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $21.33 million during the quarter.

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

