Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSOD. BidaskClub raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $54.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -236.52 and a beta of 1.14. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $138.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.91 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Goldin sold 6,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $404,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $104,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,428,402.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,269 shares of company stock valued at $9,016,684. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,738,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,882,000 after buying an additional 159,877 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,738,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,882,000 after purchasing an additional 159,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,931,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,271,000 after purchasing an additional 171,143 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,442,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,587,000 after purchasing an additional 237,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.1% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,746,000 after purchasing an additional 184,277 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.