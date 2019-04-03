Cormark Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Guyana Goldfields Inc. (GUY)

Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSE:GUY) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Guyana Goldfields in a research note issued on Thursday, March 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Cormark also issued estimates for Guyana Goldfields’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get Guyana Goldfields alerts:

GUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Guyana Goldfields from C$2.00 to C$1.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Guyana Goldfields in a report on Monday, December 17th.

GUY stock opened at C$1.01 on Monday. Guyana Goldfields has a fifty-two week low of C$0.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.27 million and a P/E ratio of 8.42.

Guyana Goldfields Company Profile

Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora gold project located in Guyana. The company also holds a contiguous 216,995 acre land package located in the Aranka district of Guyana.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Guyana Goldfields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guyana Goldfields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.