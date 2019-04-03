Cormark Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Guyana Goldfields Inc. (GUY)

Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSE:GUY) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Guyana Goldfields in a research note issued on Thursday, March 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Cormark also issued estimates for Guyana Goldfields’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.
GUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Guyana Goldfields from C$2.00 to C$1.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Guyana Goldfields in a report on Monday, December 17th.
Guyana Goldfields Company Profile
Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora gold project located in Guyana. The company also holds a contiguous 216,995 acre land package located in the Aranka district of Guyana.
See Also: What is a Derivative?
Receive News & Ratings for Guyana Goldfields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guyana Goldfields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.