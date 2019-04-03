Contrasting Vaxart (VXRT) and Titan Pharmaceuticals (TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.5% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Vaxart shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Vaxart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and Vaxart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals -168.73% -878.37% -119.79% Vaxart -441.12% -82.05% -36.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and Vaxart’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals $6.62 million 3.44 -$14.30 million ($0.79) -2.22 Vaxart $4.16 million 3.99 -$18.00 million N/A N/A

Titan Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Vaxart.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Titan Pharmaceuticals and Vaxart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00 Vaxart 0 0 0 0 N/A

Titan Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 585.71%. Given Titan Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Titan Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Vaxart.

Risk & Volatility

Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxart has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Titan Pharmaceuticals beats Vaxart on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus. It is also developing therapeutic immune-oncology vaccines for cervical cancer and dysplasia caused by human papillomavirus. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

