Contrasting Twist Bioscience (TWST) and Surface Oncology (SURF)

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) and Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.7% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of Surface Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Surface Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twist Bioscience N/A N/A N/A Surface Oncology -11.10% -8.52% -3.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Twist Bioscience and Surface Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twist Bioscience 0 1 2 0 2.67 Surface Oncology 0 1 3 0 2.75

Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus price target of $25.99, indicating a potential downside of 0.50%. Surface Oncology has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 363.16%. Given Surface Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Surface Oncology is more favorable than Twist Bioscience.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Surface Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twist Bioscience $25.43 million 28.78 -$71.23 million ($25.51) -1.02 Surface Oncology $59.42 million 2.22 -$6.60 million ($0.33) -14.39

Surface Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Twist Bioscience. Surface Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Twist Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Surface Oncology beats Twist Bioscience on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27. It also develops various earlier stage programs that targets other critical components of the tumor microenvironment, including regulatory T cells and natural killer cells. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

