Contrasting Progressive (PGR) & Tokio Marine (TKOMY)

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) and Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive pays an annual dividend of $2.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Tokio Marine pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Progressive pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tokio Marine pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Progressive and Tokio Marine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progressive 0 5 7 1 2.69 Tokio Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Progressive presently has a consensus target price of $73.85, indicating a potential upside of 1.59%. Given Progressive’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Progressive is more favorable than Tokio Marine.

Risk and Volatility

Progressive has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokio Marine has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.6% of Progressive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Tokio Marine shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Progressive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Progressive and Tokio Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progressive 8.16% 24.83% 5.90% Tokio Marine N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Progressive and Tokio Marine’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progressive $31.98 billion 1.33 $2.62 billion $4.42 16.45 Tokio Marine $49.83 billion 0.74 $2.56 billion $3.63 13.52

Progressive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tokio Marine. Tokio Marine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progressive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Progressive beats Tokio Marine on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. This segment's products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, watercrafts, and snowmobiles. The company's Commercial Lines segment provides primary liability, physical damage, and other auto-related insurance for autos, vans, pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and non-fleet long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, and coal-type businesses; tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; and non-fleet taxis, black-car services, and airport taxis. Its Property segment provides residential property insurance for homeowners, other property owners, and renters, as well as offers personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company also offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; home, condominium, renters, and other insurance; and general liability and business owner's policies, and workers' compensation insurance. In addition, it offers reinsurance services. The Progressive Corporation sells its products and services through independent insurance agencies, as well as directly on Internet, and mobile devices, and over the phone. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields. It also provides property investment, insurance agency and risk consulting, human resource, in-home care and nursing care information, healthcare/medical, call center, and real estate-related services. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. serves individuals, small to medium sized non-profit organizations, schools, or churches. The company was formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. in 2008. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.