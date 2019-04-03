Contrasting Gentherm (THRM) & Veoneer (VNE)

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) and Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Gentherm alerts:

This table compares Gentherm and Veoneer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentherm $1.04 billion 1.24 $41.90 million $2.12 18.04 Veoneer $2.23 billion 0.94 -$275.00 million N/A N/A

Gentherm has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veoneer.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.5% of Veoneer shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Gentherm shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gentherm and Veoneer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentherm 4.04% 13.83% 8.96% Veoneer N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gentherm and Veoneer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentherm 1 6 2 0 2.11 Veoneer 5 11 4 0 1.95

Gentherm currently has a consensus price target of $45.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.99%. Veoneer has a consensus price target of $42.53, suggesting a potential upside of 78.26%. Given Veoneer’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Veoneer is more favorable than Gentherm.

Summary

Gentherm beats Veoneer on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units. This segment also provides specialized automotive cable system products, including ready-made wire harnesses and related wiring products; automotive steering wheel heaters, heated door and armrests, heated and cooled cup holders, and thermal storage bins; and non-automotive products comprising heated and cooled mattress and furniture. This segment serves light vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), commercial vehicle OEMs, and automotive seat manufacturers. The Industrial segment offers remote power generation systems, patient temperature management systems, and environmental testing equipment and services. The company was formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated and changed its name to Gentherm Incorporated in September 2012. Gentherm Incorporated was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors. It also offers ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD) solutions; and driver monitoring systems, LiDAR sensors, RoadScape positioning systems, and other technologies for HAD and AD solutions. Veoneer, Inc. is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.