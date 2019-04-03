Contrasting BJs Wholesale Club (BJ) and Its Rivals

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) is one of 14 public companies in the “Variety stores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare BJs Wholesale Club to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares BJs Wholesale Club and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BJs Wholesale Club
|$13.01 billion
|$127.26 million
|24.15
|BJs Wholesale Club Competitors
|$65.08 billion
|$1.21 billion
|23.84
Insider and Institutional Ownership
82.6% of BJs Wholesale Club shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares BJs Wholesale Club and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BJs Wholesale Club
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|BJs Wholesale Club Competitors
|2.21%
|10.76%
|6.03%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BJs Wholesale Club and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BJs Wholesale Club
|1
|6
|11
|0
|2.56
|BJs Wholesale Club Competitors
|259
|1643
|2096
|114
|2.50
BJs Wholesale Club presently has a consensus target price of $30.54, indicating a potential upside of 10.93%. As a group, “Variety stores” companies have a potential upside of 6.80%. Given BJs Wholesale Club’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BJs Wholesale Club is more favorable than its competitors.
Summary
BJs Wholesale Club competitors beat BJs Wholesale Club on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website. As of February 2, 2019, it operated 216 clubs and 138 gasoline stations. The company was formerly known as Beacon Holding Inc. and changed its name to BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. in February 2018. The company is based in Westborough, Massachusetts.
