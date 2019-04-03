Contrasting ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) and Aytu Bioscience (AYTU)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and Aytu Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals -109.56% -77.14% -66.60% Aytu Bioscience -217.45% -95.52% -51.22%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and Aytu Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 0 4 6 0 2.60 Aytu Bioscience 0 0 1 0 3.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $32.60, indicating a potential upside of 19.33%. Aytu Bioscience has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 481.40%. Given Aytu Bioscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aytu Bioscience is more favorable than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.29, suggesting that its share price is 229% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aytu Bioscience has a beta of 5.12, suggesting that its share price is 412% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.0% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Aytu Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Aytu Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and Aytu Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals $223.81 million 17.56 -$245.19 million ($1.94) -14.08 Aytu Bioscience $3.66 million 5.85 -$10.18 million ($27.94) -0.06

Aytu Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aytu Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals beats Aytu Bioscience on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Aytu Bioscience

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia. It also offers MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. In addition, the company provides MiOXSYS analyzer, a portable lightweight desktop platform that is used in clinical or research laboratory or near a patient care area; and MiOXSYS disposable sensors. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

