Continental Building Products Inc (CBPX) Receives $32.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

CBPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $35.00 price target on shares of Continental Building Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Continental Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Continental Building Products in a research note on Sunday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd.

In related news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $39,899.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBPX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Continental Building Products by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 138,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Continental Building Products stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.37. 1,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,153. The company has a market capitalization of $883.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.35. Continental Building Products has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $140.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.07 million. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 22.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Continental Building Products will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

