Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to post earnings per share of $1.71 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the lowest is $1.67. Constellation Brands posted earnings per share of $1.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year earnings of $9.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.11 to $9.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $9.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Constellation Brands.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 9th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $289.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $246.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.96.

In other news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $140,170.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.72, for a total value of $262,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truewealth LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 467.9% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $2.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.69. 2,573,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,194. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $150.37 and a 1-year high of $236.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellation Brands (STZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.