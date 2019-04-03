Conn’s (CONN) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Conn’s from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Conn’s from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Conn’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Conn’s to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conn’s has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.50.

CONN stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $728.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.20. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $42.65.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $432.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.95 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Conn’s by 213.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Conn’s by 339.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Conn’s by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. Its stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; consumer electronics comprising televisions, Blu-ray players, home theaters, and portable audio equipment; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.

