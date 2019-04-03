CONMED (CNMD) Hits New 52-Week High at $83.91

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.91 and last traded at $81.92, with a volume of 4541 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.18.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of CONMED in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Get CONMED alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The medical technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

In other news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $277,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,155 shares in the company, valued at $357,189.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total value of $233,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,552.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CONMED by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/conmed-cnmd-hits-new-52-week-high-at-83-91.html.

About CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.