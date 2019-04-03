COMSCORE (SCOR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of COMSCORE (OTCMKTS: SCOR) in the last few weeks:

4/2/2019 – COMSCORE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Aegis. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

4/1/2019 – COMSCORE had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

4/1/2019 – COMSCORE is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2019 – COMSCORE was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

4/1/2019 – COMSCORE was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

3/4/2019 – COMSCORE had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2019 – COMSCORE is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2019 – COMSCORE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

Shares of SCOR stock opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. COMSCORE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

In related news, insider Daniel Hess sold 1,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $42,517.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCOR. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in COMSCORE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in COMSCORE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in COMSCORE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in COMSCORE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in COMSCORE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

