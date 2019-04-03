Computer Task Group (CTG) versus MIND C.T.I. (MNDO) Financial Comparison

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) and Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MIND C.T.I. and Computer Task Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND C.T.I. 28.59% 27.40% 21.00% Computer Task Group -0.76% 4.77% 2.53%

MIND C.T.I. has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Computer Task Group has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.2% of MIND C.T.I. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of Computer Task Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Computer Task Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MIND C.T.I. and Computer Task Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MIND C.T.I. $18.14 million 2.28 $5.13 million N/A N/A Computer Task Group $358.77 million 0.18 -$2.82 million $0.24 18.40

MIND C.T.I. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Computer Task Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MIND C.T.I. and Computer Task Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND C.T.I. 0 0 0 0 N/A Computer Task Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Computer Task Group has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 69.88%. Given Computer Task Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Computer Task Group is more favorable than MIND C.T.I..

Dividends

MIND C.T.I. pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.2%. Computer Task Group does not pay a dividend.

Summary

MIND C.T.I. beats Computer Task Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform. Its solutions also include a workflow engine to support the implementation of business processes, including subscriber registration, order management, trouble ticket, and debt collection; and an integral point of sale solution that covers all dealer, store and cashier management, and sales processes. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising installation, turnkey project implementation services, customer support, training and maintenance services, software and process customization, and project management, as well as managed services, including day to day billing operational tasks primarily to its billing and customer care customers. Further, it provides PhonEX-ONE, a call management system that collects, records, and stores call information, which is used by corporations for telecom expense management, call accounting, traffic analysis, and fraud detection. The company offers its products directly, as well as through network equipment vendors and systems integrators, and resellers primarily to communication providers, such as traditional wireline and wireless, voice over IP, broadband IP network operators, LTE operators, cable operators, and mobile virtual network operators. MIND C.T.I. Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Yokne'am Illit, Israel.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services. The company's IT and other staffing services include recruiting, retaining, and managing IT and other talent primarily for technology service providers and other companies with multiple locations. It serves technology service and healthcare providers, and health insurers, as well as manufacturing, life sciences, energy, and financial services companies. Computer Task Group, Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

