Comparing Provident Financial (PROV) & FFD Financial (FFDF)

FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) and Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.3% of Provident Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of FFD Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Provident Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for FFD Financial and Provident Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFD Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

Provident Financial has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.34%. Given Provident Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Provident Financial is more favorable than FFD Financial.

Profitability

This table compares FFD Financial and Provident Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFD Financial N/A N/A N/A Provident Financial 11.15% 5.70% 0.60%

Volatility & Risk

FFD Financial has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FFD Financial and Provident Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFD Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Provident Financial $64.61 million 2.30 $2.13 million $0.70 28.23

Provident Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FFD Financial.

Dividends

FFD Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Provident Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Provident Financial pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Provident Financial has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

Provident Financial beats FFD Financial on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

FFD Financial Company Profile

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, health savings, and club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides home mortgage loans, home equity line of credit, auto and boat loans, overdraft protection line of credit, personal loans, business term loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, and equipment loans; and credit and debit cards. In addition, it offers online banking and bill pay, e-statement, overdraft protection, mobile banking, night depository, cash management, wire transfer, safe deposit box, night depository, and teller services. Further, the company through its subsidiary, FFD Risk Management, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance services. It operates branches in Dover, New Philadelphia, Boulevard, Sugarcreek, Berlin, and Mt. Hope. FFD Financial Corporation was founded in 1898 and is based in Dover, Ohio.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, consumer, and other mortgage loans. It also originates, purchases, and sells single-family mortgage loans, including second mortgages and equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers investment services comprising the sale of investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds; and trustee services for real estate transactions. It operates through 13 full-service banking offices in Riverside County and 1 full-service banking office in San Bernardino County. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Riverside, California.

