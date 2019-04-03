Comparing Logansport Financial (LOGN) & Lake Shore Bancorp (LSBK)

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) and Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Logansport Financial and Lake Shore Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logansport Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Lake Shore Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Logansport Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Lake Shore Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Lake Shore Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lake Shore Bancorp has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Logansport Financial and Lake Shore Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logansport Financial $7.86 million 3.16 $1.99 million N/A N/A Lake Shore Bancorp $24.01 million 3.90 $4.00 million N/A N/A

Lake Shore Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Logansport Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Logansport Financial and Lake Shore Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logansport Financial 27.67% N/A N/A Lake Shore Bancorp 16.66% 5.07% 0.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.1% of Lake Shore Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Logansport Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Lake Shore Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lake Shore Bancorp beats Logansport Financial on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers primarily in the Cass County, Indiana. Its personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage loans, loans for single family and multi-family dwellings, home improvement loans, construction loans, commercial buildings loans, farm loans, consumer loans, education loans, and car loans; and Internet and mobile banking services. The company also provides business and commercial checking accounts, commercial savings accounts/certificates of deposit, commercial sweep accounts, ACH debit/credit capabilities, electric federal tax payment systems, remote banking and merchant card services, wires, coin services, night deposit bags, money market accounts and certificates, remote deposit banking, and e-statements; and business Internet banking services. In addition, it offers revolving or seasonal lines of credit, term loans for equipment, commercial real estate mortgages for expansion or acquisition, equipment leasing, commercial letters of credit, and guaranteed loans, as well as agricultural loans. The company was founded in 1925 and is based in Logansport, Indiana.

About Lake Shore Bancorp

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses. The company's loan portfolio consists of one-to four-family residential mortgages, home equity loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, business installment loans, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans that include personal consumer loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, secured and unsecured property improvement loans, and other secured and unsecured loans. As of February 08, 2018, it had 11 full-service branch locations in Western New York, including 5 locations in Chautauqua County and 6 locations in Erie County, New York. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dunkirk, New York. Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lake Shore, MHC.

