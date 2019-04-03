Comparing Boardwalk Pipeline Partners (BWP) & Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS)

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners (NYSE:BWP) and Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Boardwalk Pipeline Partners and Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boardwalk Pipeline Partners N/A N/A N/A Transportadora de Gas del Sur 35.44% 76.25% 28.28%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Boardwalk Pipeline Partners and Transportadora de Gas del Sur, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boardwalk Pipeline Partners 0 4 0 0 2.00 Transportadora de Gas del Sur 0 0 1 0 3.00

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners currently has a consensus price target of $15.02, indicating a potential upside of 24.65%. Given Boardwalk Pipeline Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boardwalk Pipeline Partners is more favorable than Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boardwalk Pipeline Partners and Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boardwalk Pipeline Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Transportadora de Gas del Sur $918.84 million 2.15 $405.26 million $1.95 6.47

Transportadora de Gas del Sur has higher revenue and earnings than Boardwalk Pipeline Partners.

Dividends

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Transportadora de Gas del Sur pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Transportadora de Gas del Sur pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Transportadora de Gas del Sur beats Boardwalk Pipeline Partners on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boardwalk Pipeline Partners

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated natural gas and natural gas liquids and other hydrocarbons (NGLs) pipeline and storage systems in the United States. It operates interstate natural gas and NGLs pipeline systems, and integrated storage facilities, which are located in the Gulf Coast region, Oklahoma, Arkansas and the Midwestern states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio. The company's pipeline systems contain approximately 13,880 miles of interconnected natural gas pipelines, directly serving customers in 13 states and indirectly serving customers throughout the northeastern and southeastern United States through various interconnections with unaffiliated pipelines. It also owns and operates approximately 455 miles of NGLs pipelines serving customers in Louisiana and Texas. In addition, the company has underground storage caverns having aggregate capacity of approximately 205.0 billion cubic feet of working natural gas and 24.5 million barrels of NGLs. It serves producers of natural gas, local distribution companies, marketers, electric power generators, industrial users, and interstate and intrastate pipelines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP is a subsidiary of Boardwalk Pipelines Holding Corp.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2017, it served 6.1 million residential, commercial, industrial, and electric power generation end-users. It also provides operation and maintenance services for the natural gas transportation facilities. The Liquids Production and Commercialization segment produces and commercializes natural gas liquids, such as ethane, LPG, natural gasoline, propane, and butane in Argentina and internationally. The Other Services segment offers midstream services, including natural gas treatment, separation, and removal of impurities from the natural gas stream, as well as natural gas compression. It also provides services related to pipeline and compression plant construction, operation, and maintenance; and generates steam for electricity production. The Telecommunications segment provides telecommunication services for telecommunication operators and corporate customers. Its telecommunication network includes a microwave digital network with synchronous digital hierarchy technology and a dark fiber optic network. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. is a subsidiary of Compañía de Inversiones de Energía S.A.

