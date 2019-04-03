Community Healthcare Trust Inc (CHCT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) will report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Community Healthcare Trust reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Community Healthcare Trust.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, CAO Leigh Ann Stach sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $251,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 127,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,232.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 244.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,912 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.42. The company had a trading volume of 36,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,495. The company has a market cap of $666.03 million, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.96. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $37.14.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $424.2 million in 93 real estate properties as of September 30, 2018, located in 28 states, totaling approximately 2.1 million square feet.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.