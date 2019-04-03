Community Healthcare Trust Inc (CHCT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) will report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Community Healthcare Trust reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Community Healthcare Trust.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, CAO Leigh Ann Stach sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $251,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 127,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,232.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 244.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,912 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.42. The company had a trading volume of 36,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,495. The company has a market cap of $666.03 million, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.96. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $37.14.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $424.2 million in 93 real estate properties as of September 30, 2018, located in 28 states, totaling approximately 2.1 million square feet.

