Community Bank System (CBU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CBU. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $61.10 on Monday. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $52.31 and a 52-week high of $67.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $141.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Community Bank System will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Community Bank System news, CEO Mark E. Tryniski sold 11,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $706,128.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,958.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Kallet Michael sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $420,245.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,320,000 after acquiring an additional 54,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,160,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 443.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 38,061 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 7,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 120,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

