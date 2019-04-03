Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $265,000 in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,501,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 748,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,357,000 after purchasing an additional 130,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $64.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.95. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.88 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $837.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.90 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

In related news, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin acquired 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $52,178.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin acquired 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.96 per share, with a total value of $70,676.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 34,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,845. Insiders own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

