Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Stake Lessened by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 363.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 122,675,220 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,343,930,000 after acquiring an additional 96,201,446 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Comcast by 6,558.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,520,863 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 33,017,459 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,101,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,402,972 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $368,369,000 after buying an additional 2,537,084 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 23,391,158 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $828,281,000 after buying an additional 2,323,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, EVP David L. Cohen sold 275,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $10,205,359.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,080,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $73,528.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,817.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,284,720 shares of company stock valued at $49,080,076. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $40.52. The firm has a market cap of $187.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

