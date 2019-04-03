ColossusXT (COLX) Trading Up 13.7% Over Last 7 Days

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. ColossusXT has a market cap of $4.47 million and $10,148.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.81 or 0.02529614 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00012512 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000197 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000403 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00008193 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00017175 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,171,256,916 coins and its circulating supply is 11,130,215,089 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ColossusXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

