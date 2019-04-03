Coin Lion (LION) Market Capitalization Achieves $930,125.00

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Coin Lion has traded 30.7% higher against the dollar. Coin Lion has a total market capitalization of $930,125.00 and $13,160.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin Lion token can currently be bought for $0.0289 or 0.00000569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00390223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019890 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.01746022 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00255312 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00417025 BTC.

Coin Lion Token Profile

Coin Lion launched on November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion . The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Coin Lion is www.coinlion.com

Coin Lion Token Trading

Coin Lion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Lion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin Lion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

