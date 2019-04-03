Cobiz Wealth LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Cobiz Wealth LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Cobiz Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 36,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 44,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA now owns 5,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 56,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM opened at $81.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $346.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $87.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $71.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.87 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Macquarie raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Cobiz Wealth LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/cobiz-wealth-llc-has-1-12-million-stake-in-exxon-mobil-co-xom.html.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.