Coats Group (COA) Receives Equal weight Rating from Barclays

Coats Group (LON:COA)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC reduced their target price on Coats Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 68 ($0.89) and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 92.83 ($1.21).

LON:COA opened at GBX 79.70 ($1.04) on Wednesday. Coats Group has a 52 week low of GBX 69 ($0.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 92.20 ($1.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52.

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads, zips, engineered yarns, and embroidery products to apparel, footwear and accessories, technical sewing, and yarn industries; and consumer textile crafts for knitting, crochet, embroidery, patchwork and quilting, and sewing activities.

