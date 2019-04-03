Coastal Capital Group Inc. Raises Stake in ISHARES TR/CORE GR ALLOCATION (AOR)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in ISHARES TR/CORE GR ALLOCATION (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE GR ALLOCATION were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE GR ALLOCATION by 526.7% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE GR ALLOCATION in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE GR ALLOCATION by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE GR ALLOCATION by 316.1% in the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE GR ALLOCATION by 421.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period.

Shares of AOR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.89. The stock had a trading volume of 208,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,043. ISHARES TR/CORE GR ALLOCATION has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $45.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.

About ISHARES TR/CORE GR ALLOCATION

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

